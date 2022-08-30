Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Assistance please: with putting a Captcha on my Dreamweaver website
gustov

#299337 30-Aug-2022 17:29
I require a "Captcha" box added to my "Contact us" web page. Russian spammers have hijack the contact us dialog box and my webhost has suspended my website until we have a Captcha added as the spammers are using it to send our spam emails around the world.  My web-host said a Captcha box would solve the problem but in the meantime they have taken my website offline.  

 

The site was created years ago with Adobe Dreamweaver.  I called a couple of web companies but they are not interested because they are now not familiar with Dreamweaver.

 

Is there anyone out there who might be able to assist? Obviously I will pay for this. 

 

Thanks for any advice.

 

 

jarledb
Webhead
  #2961247 30-Aug-2022 17:35
Having made the site with Dreamweaver doesn't tell me much, since you can edit and set up sites with PHP, edit WordPress templates etc. with Dreamweaver.

 

I am going to assume you have an HTML site with a PHP form? You would have to set up the form to support the Captcha system you want to go for to have it work with your site.

 

I think your quickest fix would be to add a web form from Google instead of the one you have today.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2961251 30-Aug-2022 17:43
Couldn't you put the site behind Cloudflare (and make sure it only accepts requests from IP Ranges | Cloudflare)? You can then create some basic rules blocking access from some countries or at least presenting a captcha on requests from those countries.

 

This wouldn't require changes on your site and only a firewall change on your provider to allow only those Cloudflare IPs.




jarledb
Webhead
  #2961255 30-Aug-2022 17:47
freitasm:

 

Couldn't you put the site behind Cloudflare (and make sure it only accepts requests from IP Ranges | Cloudflare)? You can then create some basic rules blocking access from some countries or at least presenting a captcha on requests from those countries.

 

This wouldn't require changes on your site and only a firewall change on your provider to allow only those Cloudflare IPs.

 

 

It could be that he is using a PHP script that is easy to abuse to send spam. Don't think Cloudflare necessarily would work well to fix that. 

 

Though, if he sets up a Cloudflare rule for "I am under attack" on the page and for the script that is being abused then that might actually work. Although it would be best to remove the script that is being abused.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2961257 30-Aug-2022 17:53
The OP could setup a rule on Cloudflare for any request to that page to pass a captcha first. Of course, this is assuming the reason for a captcha is to weed out bots filling the forms.

 

I don't think the OP is completely clear if the spam is manual or automated. Since the hosting requested a captcha then we are assuming it's automated.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2961258 30-Aug-2022 17:56
For example:

 

 

Cloudflare challenges · Cloudflare Fundamentals docs

 

 




gustov

  #2961260 30-Aug-2022 18:06
Thanks for the comments to my problem. The site was set up years ago with php.  

 

Cloudflare is beyond me, but another option is that I simply delete the "Contact us" form altogether and rely on people having to use their email programme to send a message.  That seems the quickest immediate solution so i can get the web hoster to put the site up again.

 

I still have Adobe Dreamweaver 8 to make minor updates in text content to my site but I am not sure what to look for to delete the code that has the "Contact us" form displaying.  Can any offer advice on what that would look like and will all the code be on the "Contact Us" page only?

