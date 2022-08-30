I require a "Captcha" box added to my "Contact us" web page. Russian spammers have hijack the contact us dialog box and my webhost has suspended my website until we have a Captcha added as the spammers are using it to send our spam emails around the world. My web-host said a Captcha box would solve the problem but in the meantime they have taken my website offline.

The site was created years ago with Adobe Dreamweaver. I called a couple of web companies but they are not interested because they are now not familiar with Dreamweaver.

Is there anyone out there who might be able to assist? Obviously I will pay for this.

Thanks for any advice.