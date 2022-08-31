Can anyone point me toward a cloud game hosting service like Shadow , but available in NZ?

I want to use Fusion 360, which is a free CAD application, well suited to woodworking. I'm not able to install it on my work laptop, as it isn't free for commercial users. To run it on a laptop or desktop of my own, I'd need to buy a new one, with reasonably high specs and price.

Fusion 360 users report that it runs well on shadow, which would negate the need for me to buy a new computer. But ... shadow isn't available in NZ.

So I'm looking for something similar that is available here.