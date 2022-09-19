Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MS Teams/Outlook integration
#300568 19-Sep-2022 10:55
Morning 

 

Would like to check I am not missing something with respect to a MS 365 subscription and MS Teams integration to outlook

 

It seems the personal subscriptions whilst having teams and outlook does not allow for the outlook addin, so in the outlook calendar a meeting cannot be created directly.  This package seems to be separated by a white box where the T in the teams logo is.

 

If (Teams)school/small business is installed, the white T becomes purple but errors with a license issue, understandably as the subscription is personal

 

Is there a license upgrade or package that allows for a personal subscription with the outlook integration that I am missing somewhere?

  #2970029 19-Sep-2022 11:08
Do you have a screenshot? Are you running Outlook click-to-run?

 

I have an Office 365 Exchange online account and a Microsoft 365 family subscription (which includes Outlook).

 

My Outlook has both my MS 365 and Office 365 accounts. Both can create Teams meetings.




  #2970034 19-Sep-2022 11:17
Try reinstall Teams. I've seen before were that will fix the integration. 

