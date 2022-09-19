Morning

Would like to check I am not missing something with respect to a MS 365 subscription and MS Teams integration to outlook

It seems the personal subscriptions whilst having teams and outlook does not allow for the outlook addin, so in the outlook calendar a meeting cannot be created directly. This package seems to be separated by a white box where the T in the teams logo is.

If (Teams)school/small business is installed, the white T becomes purple but errors with a license issue, understandably as the subscription is personal

Is there a license upgrade or package that allows for a personal subscription with the outlook integration that I am missing somewhere?