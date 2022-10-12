Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingRyzen 7000 and non-Gigabyte B650
Propganda

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#301892 12-Oct-2022 16:18
Send private message quote this post

Purchased a 7700x on release from Computer Lounge.

 

Was expecting a wait for the B650 boards to be released, and I was more than happy to wait (aiming for a Asus Rog B650-A for around the $600 mark)

 

 

 

However, have found out that while the boards were "released" the other day, Asus and boards other than Gigabyte wont be until mid December before stock arrives (I have checked with PB/CL/PP).

 

Not the retailers fault, but jeez this is tough to stomach.

 

 

 

Just wanted to let potential builders know that non-Gigabyte B650 isn't an option for a good while.

Create new topic
timmmay
18768 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2982031 12-Oct-2022 17:12
Send private message quote this post

You can always order from Amazon / Newegg. Warranty might be an issue, make sure it's global.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.

dt

dt
1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #2982035 12-Oct-2022 17:25
Send private message quote this post

Gigabyte bios isn't as good as ASUS's but other than that, the quality, features and overclocking capabilities are pretty much just as good at their price points over each other. 

 

Any reason why you don't want to go Gigabyte even if they are available? 

Propganda

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2982040 12-Oct-2022 17:36
Send private message quote this post

Mainly the build quality concerns of their non-premium models.

 

Asus has treated me well over the years (still running a Z68 board with my Sandy Bridge 10 years later)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 