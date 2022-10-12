Purchased a 7700x on release from Computer Lounge.

Was expecting a wait for the B650 boards to be released, and I was more than happy to wait (aiming for a Asus Rog B650-A for around the $600 mark)

However, have found out that while the boards were "released" the other day, Asus and boards other than Gigabyte wont be until mid December before stock arrives (I have checked with PB/CL/PP).

Not the retailers fault, but jeez this is tough to stomach.

Just wanted to let potential builders know that non-Gigabyte B650 isn't an option for a good while.