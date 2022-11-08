I'm thinking of replacing my decade old 22" Dell monitor, which works fine but flickers occasionally and given the age I don't really want to risk it too long.

I don't like large monitors, 24" is probably my limit. We have huge curved 4K monitors at work, I find them annoying and usually use a single window in the center of the screen. I don't tend to use dual monitors either.

What I'm after:

About 24"

HDMI and DisplayPort

Resolution higher than 1080p - 4K would be nice but not sure you get much in this range

Easy on the eyes for long periods

No need for gaming / fast response / smart features

The HP E24q G4 24" QHD Business Monitor looks pretty good, made for home office. It's not the newest, no USB-C (which I don't need) but looks like it has good features to reduce eye strain. It's slightly higher resolution than 1080p 2560x1440 vs 1920 x 1080.

I get good prices on Samsung gear, but all their 24" monitors (example) seem to be 1080p. You have to go to 28" (example) to get higher res.

Any thoughts or suggestions?