Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingMonitor thoughts for home office - medium sized
timmmay

18834 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#302226 8-Nov-2022 14:14
Send private message

I'm thinking of replacing my decade old 22" Dell monitor, which works fine but flickers occasionally and given the age I don't really want to risk it too long.

 

I don't like large monitors, 24" is probably my limit. We have huge curved 4K monitors at work, I find them annoying and usually use a single window in the center of the screen. I don't tend to use dual monitors either.

 

What I'm after:

 

  • About 24"
  • HDMI and DisplayPort
  • Resolution higher than 1080p - 4K would be nice but not sure you get much in this range
  • Easy on the eyes for long periods
  • No need for gaming / fast response / smart features

The HP E24q G4 24" QHD Business Monitor looks pretty good, made for home office. It's not the newest, no USB-C (which I don't need) but looks like it has good features to reduce eye strain. It's slightly higher resolution than 1080p 2560x1440 vs 1920 x 1080.

 

I get good prices on Samsung gear, but all their 24" monitors (example) seem to be 1080p. You have to go to 28" (example) to get higher res.

 

Any thoughts or suggestions?

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12156 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993520 8-Nov-2022 15:44
Send private message quote this post

I got a Samsung 27" 1080p screen late last year, love it. Upgraded from a 24". 

 

Anything bigger tho, would be overkill for me...... I dont need 4k

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 