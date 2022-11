We have an ex-lease Brother MFC-9340CDW that developed a dark stripe on the back of scans/copies through the ADF, this progressed to almost the entire back page being obscured. The glass seems pristine but I've cleaned it anyway with no perceivable difference. Has anyone seen the same behaviour? And know what would be at fault if so? The flatbed section scans fine. (The fading to the left of the print comes right after a toner shake).