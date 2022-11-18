I am trying out a Keychron K3 low profile mechanical keyboard.

I am no kind of good typist and so far I have to say I much prefer the more modern Apple keyboards to this but I will stick with it for a bit.

It does have a strange quirk. Sometimes when I delete something incorrect using the back space key (the one with a big left pointing arrow) I look up at the screen and instead of the word or letter I was expecting to be gone, half the sentence has vanished.

Any ideas why? For example, since I am not an especially accurate typist and I find mechanical keys clunky and old fashioned, I may well be hitting two keys at once in some combination that causes the behaviour.

I have disabled Caps Lock in the Apple system menu but I am wondering if there is some other annoying key I should try and find a way to disable.