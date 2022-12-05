Hi all

I'm in a state of indecision and looking for some advice or options I haven't thought of.

Starting point - my current PC is a HP Prodesk 600, i3-4130, Windows 10, bought second hand in 2015 (after helpful advice from Geekzone forum members!). Major uses - browsing on Chrome (currently 30 tabs open) and text editing of largish files (200-300 pages) in Word and Lyx. Problem is that more and more frequently it is freezing in mid-use and I need to reboot. Also has difficulties in holding wifi connection which other devices in the house don't have. And it isn't able to upgrade to Windows 11.

So time for a change.

Option 1. Initial thought was to get a laptop and set up a workstation with new wireless keyboard/mouse and new monitor. A bit more thinking and it turns out that my current low-spec Chromebook (Acer Spin 11) will do everything I need with a USB-C hub and a Microsoft 365 subscription. I would need to run Crostini (= Chromebook Linux) as I use Calibre a lot. Positives - all my work is always on the one device. Negatives - cleaning up old PC and then throwing it out. Also some cost in changeover but any budget up to about $2k is actually not a problem

Option 2. Install Linux Mint or ChromeOS Flex (if it can also run Crostini) on current PC. Positives - don't have to throw anything out but can do some minor upgrades to get rid of extraneous cables. Negatives - no experience with Linux - don't mind a bit of learning and tinkering with settings, but have other things in life to do rather than trying to finetune an OS.

Any suggestions, thoughts, other options that I should think about? Basically anything that might help me decide what to do.

Thanks

Lee