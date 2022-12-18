I have just bought a Moki EXO Prime headphone set but am having some problems.

I am using it on a Win11 PC with USB BT adapter. I have got it paired, and can select speaker or headphone, so all looked good.

But, if I leave it and come back later it is not available even though W11 says it is connected. To get it available again I have to delete it and pair it again.

Is that how bluetooth is supposed to work? If so, it is really clobby.

So looking for some advice from more experienced BT users than myself!

TIA.