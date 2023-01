Does anyone know about AMD Ryzen 5 versus Intel core i5? I'm gonna buy a new student laptop for my teenager. The school recommends core i5 but more laptops (preferably 13-14 inch lightweight) wth AMD Ryzen 5 processor are on a lower price range. I google search and AMD Zen 5 has a good recommendation for students https://spacehop.com/ryzen-5-vs-i5-processor/

Anyone with personal experience or expert knowledge?