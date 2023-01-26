Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
34" Ultra-wide screens - Xiaomi or Viewsonic
#303228 26-Jan-2023 09:47
Hey all,

 

 

 

So I know there are a number of fans of the 34" Xiaomi: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMIX34140/Xiaomi-Mi-34-UltraWide-QHD-Curved-Gaming-Monitor-3

 

Currently on sale for $688 (it's been as low as $599 last year, but what with inflation etc I'm not sure if it will get back to that any time soon?)

 

However Computer Lounge has the Viewsonic: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx3418-2kpc-34-144hz-ultrawide-curved-gaming-monitor

 

Has been $599 for quite some time now.

 

 

 

So my question is - is there really much between them, especially considering the price?

 

I also need to take into account I'm in Christchurch, which means I can pick up the the Xiaomi locally, with all the associated returns/warranty benefits.

 

While Computer Lounge is in Auckland. Shipping is negligible - $16.95 - so not an issue.

 

 

 

Thoughts please? 




  #3027334 26-Jan-2023 10:16
gaming?   

 

xiaomi 4ms response time vs 1ms on viewsonic

 

xiaomi has internal psu, viewsonic has external dc adapter 

 

 

 

thats the only differences i can really see.

  #3027384 26-Jan-2023 10:20
reven:

 

gaming?   

 

xiaomi 4ms response time vs 1ms on viewsonic

 

xiaomi has internal psu, viewsonic has external dc adapter 

 

 

 

thats the only differences i can really see.

 

 

 

 

Thanks reven.

 

It will be for both gaming and work.

 

Response time I understand - would I actually notice the difference for gaming though?

 

Power supply - I'm guessing that's really neither here nor there.

 

Has anyone had any experience with the Viewsonic monitors - build/image quality etc?




