Hey all,

So I know there are a number of fans of the 34" Xiaomi: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMIX34140/Xiaomi-Mi-34-UltraWide-QHD-Curved-Gaming-Monitor-3

Currently on sale for $688 (it's been as low as $599 last year, but what with inflation etc I'm not sure if it will get back to that any time soon?)

However Computer Lounge has the Viewsonic: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx3418-2kpc-34-144hz-ultrawide-curved-gaming-monitor

Has been $599 for quite some time now.

So my question is - is there really much between them, especially considering the price?

I also need to take into account I'm in Christchurch, which means I can pick up the the Xiaomi locally, with all the associated returns/warranty benefits.

While Computer Lounge is in Auckland. Shipping is negligible - $16.95 - so not an issue.

Thoughts please?