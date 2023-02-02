Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
Troubleshooting a Desktop Box That Won't Boot
JimmyH
2-Feb-2023 11:05
I have a repurposed desktop I have now been running reliably for about 18 months, with Windows 10 and an HDMI dummy plug, as a headless Jellyfin server. No changes whatsoever have been made to it recently. Other than the HDMI dummy plug there are ordinarily no peripherals plugged in to it at all - no keyboard, mouse, screen or USB drives etc - it accesses NAS media shares over Ethernet.

 

Today it won't boot. The lights come on and the fans spin up, so the power supply is clearly working. The drive activity lights flash a few times (they are SSDs so I can't tell if the drives are doing anything. However:

 

  • there are no beeps on startup
  • nothing will connect to it over the network (Jellyfin, TightVNC etc),
  • plugging in a screen doesn't give graphics, it appears that nothing is being outputted, no BIOs setup loading/screen or anything.

I'm not a hardware guy, and the last PC I seriously messed around inside of had IDE drives. Are there any simple steps I can take to troubleshoot this. I need to determine whether it may be able to be resuscitated, or whether it is dead and needing to be replaced?

 

I would be grateful for anyone with experience who can offer any tips on what I could usefully do to try and establish whether it's fixable or not.

 

NB: I am confident it's not a graphics card issue. It doesn't have one, and on the rare occasions I connect a screen I use integrated graphics.

 

NNB: It's not worth spending money much on. It's an elderly Haswell unit. While it will be a gigantic pain, if I'm going to spend anything significant I might as well bite the bullet and replace.

 

 

  xpd
2-Feb-2023 11:14
Disconnect everything except a stick of RAM. Remove CMOS battery for 5-10mins. 

 

Reinstall CMOS battery and try powering on - fingers crossed you get BIOS warning and away you go, then slowly start adding drives etc back. Power off, connect drive, power on, all good, power off, repeat. 

 

 




