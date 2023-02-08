Can anybody recommend an aftermarket toner they have had good results with?



Have a Brother MFC-L3770CDW, which we are very happy with.

Have run genuine toners up to this point (about 12,000 pages so far), after ongoing issues (mostly poor yeild & poor print quality) from aftermarket toners we used on a prior color brother laser.

But the high yield genuine colour toners (2300 page yeild) cost around $200 each, and I am now reluctant to spend this given we are not running a business a home (but still are doing a decent amount of printing). 3x colors + black sure add up.