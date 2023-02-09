My workplace is looking for a new camera to replace a cheap Logitech webcam for its medium-sized meeting room.

99% usage is MS Teams

key feature they're looking for is the easy ability to set a zoom relevant to the numbers/location in the room, which may range from one (at the farthest end of the tables, about 6m from the camera) to 12-15 (when spaced around the tables), whether managed automatically or manually (eg remote, presets)

mic and speaker are not an issue as there's a Jabra Speak in the room

1080 broadcast res setting is fine (though assume 4K native res is useful/necessary if using digital zoom)

budget is not substantial (probably <$1k) so rules out the more comprehensive options

computer location is a decent distance from webcam location (current USB cable run, with extension, would be 5-6 m)

current computer is old, eg not USB-C equipped; they could be looking to upgrade this, so may not be an issue

Models I've got on the shortlist are:

Logitech C930e ($300sh, but assume zoom control will be difficult to set on the fly and zoom quality poor given it's 1080)

Jabra Panacast 20 ($450sh; has auto-tracking but unsure of how it will be in a larger room)

Insta360 Link ($500sh unknown brand but I like the hand controls)

Jabra Panacast ($650sh; seems to potentially hit the sweet spot in terms of suitability/features/price)

Logitech PTZ Pro 2 ($1700sh - so probably way too much)

Many others that get good reviews (eg Obsbot, Owl Labs) don't appear to be available here or are too expensive.

Are there any of those listed above or other models that people would recommend (or not) to meet our requirements?

Thanks in advance.