Nope (I don’t use LastPass and almost everyone I know have migrated away) but I really, really strongly recommend migrating away from LastPass to Bitwarden given their hack was far more serious than anyone thought. Refer to the password manager thread on here.



Basically if you’re using LastPass then your data has basically been compromised. There was unencrypted information stored in the fault and it turned out the encryption was not as robust as LastPass had you believe.