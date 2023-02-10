Anyone else had an issue with LastPass not opening the vault from the browser extension? Just noticed this in the last couple of days. It's just gets stuck on the animated (loading) vault.
Screenshot attached.
Nope (I don’t use LastPass and almost everyone I know have migrated away) but I really, really strongly recommend migrating away from LastPass to Bitwarden given their hack was far more serious than anyone thought. Refer to the password manager thread on here.
Basically if you’re using LastPass then your data has basically been compromised. There was unencrypted information stored in the fault and it turned out the encryption was not as robust as LastPass had you believe.
Michael Murphy | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.