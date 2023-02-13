To quote:

"In short, the attack involves editing the KeePass configuration file to create an action that triggers when the database is saved. This causes KeePass to export the password database to a plain text file without requiring the master password. Another trigger then uploads this exported file to a server waiting to receive it."

This needs local access or a trojan.

The reply from the author was a bit dismaying:

"Dominik Reichl, brushed off the supposed vulnerability. He argued that anyone with enough privilege to edit the configuration file can cause even more damage and dismissed the need for a change in KeePass. He stated that KeePass cannot guarantee security in an insecure environment."

https://www.ghacks.net/2023/02/11/keepass-isnt-as-safe-as-we-once-thought-heres-why/

I used to like KeePass and moved from that to Bitwarden for a variety of reasons. Mainly to get cross platform use that was only available by using KeePass third party plug-ins, something I wasn't comfortable with, and also pointed out in the article.

Edit: create hyperlink.