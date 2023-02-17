Hoping that someone has an insight that I have missed.

My PC was running fine and then I turned it off and went away for a week. When I came back it didn't want to boot and now it just randomly restarts.

It seems to restart after about an hour. It could be 40 minutes or 90 minutes or anywhere in between.

Spec





What I have done so far:

- Purchased new PSU

- Swapped power cable

- Unplugged everything

usb headers etc

The only thing that I have running is an SSD.

- Prime95 runs fine

- Memtest runs fine

- Re seated all sticks of ram, run with one stick at a time, run through all of them.

- Taken the CPU heat sink off and re done the thermal paste.

Kind of lost for options now, other than buying a new mobo/cpu/ram.

Anyone want to chip in any ideas?