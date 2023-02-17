Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
acetone

#303548 17-Feb-2023 21:22
Hoping that someone has an insight that I have missed.
My PC was running fine and then I turned it off and went away for a week.  When I came back it didn't want to boot and now it just randomly restarts.
It seems to restart after about an hour.  It could be 40 minutes or 90 minutes or anywhere in between.
Spec

 

What I have done so far:
- Purchased new PSU

 

- Swapped power cable
- Unplugged everything
   usb headers etc
  The only thing that I have running is an SSD.
- Prime95 runs fine
- Memtest runs fine
- Re seated all sticks of ram, run with one stick at a time, run through all of them.
- Taken the CPU heat sink off and re done the thermal paste.

 

Kind of lost for options now, other than buying a new mobo/cpu/ram.
Anyone want to chip in any ideas?

 

 

timmmay
  #3038363 17-Feb-2023 21:42
Try HCI Memtest for 12+ hours. There's a free version, I paid for it to get a bootable version, it's cheap. It found a memory error that the others missed for me, a few years back on a 2600K.

 

Mobo would be my next guess, followed by CPU, but you'd upgrade rather than replace.

acetone

  #3038364 17-Feb-2023 21:43
It won't last for 12 hours, the longest I have had it run was 3:50.

