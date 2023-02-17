Helping a friend test a web site that requires people to respond by email after clicking on a specific link.

If user has an email client set up, then clicking the link simply, and correctly, opens a new email Window ready to be filled in and Sent. This works for desktops and other devices that has an email account added or using an email App.

However, if the user does not use an email client but relies on web-mail, then it all goes awry because the email hyperlink doesn’t know if an email service exists … sometimes the user gets taken to their service’s sign-in page, other times nothing happens at all.



I assume that many web masters know of this, which is why many web sites have pop-up contact forms instead .... just like GZ.



Is there another solution to this, or is it one or the other?