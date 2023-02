Looking for a Coolermaster NR200 for my first ever SFFPC build after owning my current full tower for almost 10 years now.

I would like the NR200 over the NR200P as I want to go with air cooling and don't care for windows.

But it seems the NR200 is out of stock everywhere?! Is it basically discontinued now? I can see Australia still sells it though, but maybe that's the last stock?