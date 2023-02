You need to provide more information about what you've already tried, how long ago your card lapsed etc.

These are always things that you never mention on your posts and it can be quite frustrating to recommend things only to have you respond "I've tried that". We're not mindreaders and not IT support either. This is a technology community first and while we're a bunch of helpful people you've also got to help us with explaining everything you've done right up to you posting here.

Until then I'm going to ask have you looked at Google's support pages specifically at this: https://support.google.com/googleone/answer/12002337?hl=en as well as https://support.google.com/drive/answer/2375102?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop