The most important spec for gaming is of course the GPU and that RTX 4000 is roughly around the performance of an Nvidia RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6600. Definitely don't need anything as meaty as an i9, an Ryzen 5/Core i5 CPU from the last few years will be plenty.

You didn't mention what sort of frame rate/resolution you are targeting, but based on that spec I can roughly suggest anything with a Ryzen 5 5000 series/12th gen i5 CPU or above, 16GB RAM, and an NVME SSD pair with a GPU as above or better is going to give a similar or better gaming experience.

TradeMe will be your best bet for value as older gaming rigs depreciate fast, but if you want a warranty/don't DIY, you would be looking at some prebuilts around the $2k mark to hit equivalance in my estimation, as below:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSGGPC10325/GGPC-RX-6700-XT-Gaming-PC-AMD-Ryzen-5-5600-6-Core

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSGGPC50028A/GGPC-RTX-3060-Gaming-PC-Intel-Core-i5-12400F-6-Cor

If you want higher resolutions, higher frame rates etc; obviously you will need to start leaning towards the better (and more expensive) column.

If you aren't afraid to DIY, $1.5-2k will buy you a pretty good mid-range gaming rig.