Unusual network behaviour noticed this evening... not sure if its a Windows or the game I was playing causing it... well.. pointing more to the game really.

Playing Unturned (Fullscreen, Windowed, no difference), and had a download running via the Windows Media Tool - noticed that whenever the Unturned screen was active, the download stopped. Initially thought it was just not updating the display, so flicked back to Windows, and nope, the download had actually paused. Tested it a few more times and same result.

Anyone come across this before ?

Unturned requires network connection and that was running fine the whole time.