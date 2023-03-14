I have a customer that wants to archive certain folders/tags on a regular basis when hes finished with a client. Hes currently using Google Workspace via a browser. He wants to export them to some sort of easily readable format and store them in Dropbox. I have suggested running Outlook and exporting the particular folders as a PST but hes not too keen on that.

I have found a Chrome plugin which will do it: CloudHQ Export Emails to Google Docs. This does exactly what he wants (except moving them to Dropbox automatically). It saves the emails as a PDF and the attachments alongside them into Google Drive as well as making a Google Doc with all the emails in it. Hes not overly fond of the pricing though ($150/US a year) as hes not sure how often he will use it.

Does anyone have any suggestions/solutions that would cost less but still do a good job? Generally speaking hes wanting to export around 100-200 emails at a time so doing it one by one is out of the question.

I know I could also do this in Thunderbird but Im not sure if hes too keen on that either.