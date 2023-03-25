I am part of an organisation that has been issued, along with several others, a Gmail account within a Google Workspace Team.

Each separate part has its own email address, and set its own Password.

However, on reading about GWT, I see that the Super Administrator has 'investigative' privileges including searching across all the accounts.

Does this mean that the SA does in fact override any measures that an individual group may invoke on their email account, for example including a different email address for security notifications?