Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBeing Part Of Google Workspace
Rickles

2545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303976 25-Mar-2023 11:32
Send private message quote this post

I am part of an organisation that has been issued, along with several others, a Gmail account within a Google Workspace Team.

 

Each separate part has its own email address, and set its own Password.

 

However, on reading about GWT, I see that the Super Administrator has 'investigative' privileges including searching across all the accounts.

 

Does this mean that the SA does in fact override any measures that an individual group may invoke on their email account, for example including a different email address for security notifications?

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3054402 25-Mar-2023 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Without knowing anything specifically about the setup options, the answer is yes, your organisation has absolute control of organisational accounts. If they want to disable you using an external email for password reset and instead require you to ask internal IT, I'm sure they can do that. If they want to read your email or reassign it to someone else, they can do that.

 

 

 

Do not use work emails for personal information. Would you store your passport or bank statements in your office drawers, or send love letters to an affair through inter-office mail? No? Don't do it with work email.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Rickles

2545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3054404 25-Mar-2023 12:06
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for input, much as I thought.

 

Your caveat about personal emails doesn't apply under this scenario.

 

 

gzt

gzt
14369 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3054406 25-Mar-2023 12:16
Send private message quote this post

Work email is for work. Similar applies to docs and sheets you may create. I think your question might be different:

override any measures that an individual group may invoke on their email account, for example including a different email address for security notifications?

I have an impression you're asking about a specific scenario you have in mind.



Rickles

2545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3054408 25-Mar-2023 12:26
Send private message quote this post

@gzt ... yes, a specific scenario 😊

 

The Super Administrator abilities have now been understood, thanks.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 