Hey guys,

I'm a long-time nVidia user, but the latest 4000 series pricing shenanigans have put me right off buying anything from nVidia for the foreseeable future.

I recently switched from Intel to AMD for my CPU and the experience has been ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS and I couldn't be happier with my 5600X.

However, due to some previous bad driver experiences with AMD GPUs I'm a little hesitant to make the switch on this front.

Does anyone have any experience with an RX 7900 XT or XTX (good or bad) which they can share with me to help me make up my mind?

I'd been considering a 4070 Ti, but not for the current prices, but the 7900 XT looks pretty good as it's faster than the 4070 Ti (Raster) and now cheaper too.

Any feedback gratefully welcomed!