James Bond

I thought it was time to revive this
Getting a third monitor soon, unsure on layout. Definitely new curtains... They came with the house.
Dell monitor on the right is a 2407WFP from 2007... still going!!
I thought it was time to revive this
Getting a third monitor soon, unsure on layout. Definitely new curtains... They came with the house.
Dell monitor on the right is a 2407WFP from 2007... still going!!
your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?
Jase2985:
your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?
Fine for me
Handle9:
Jase2985:
your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?
Fine for me
weird, not working in 3 different browsers. or when i switch to mobile data.
It didn't work for me either, so I have downloaded and just dropped into the editor - it's now served from our server.
Permissions are a complicated thing on Google Photos.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure