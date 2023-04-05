Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingDesktop setups 2023
James Bond

1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#304118 5-Apr-2023 19:28
Send private message quote this post

I thought it was time to revive this

 

 

Getting a third monitor soon, unsure on layout. Definitely new curtains... They came with the house.

 

Dell monitor on the right is a 2407WFP from 2007... still going!!

Create new topic
Jase2985
12062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3059482 5-Apr-2023 20:24
Send private message quote this post

your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Handle9
8638 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3059484 5-Apr-2023 20:38
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?

 

 

Fine for me

Jase2985
12062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3059486 5-Apr-2023 20:43
Send private message quote this post

Handle9:

 

Jase2985:

 

your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?

 

 

Fine for me

 

 

weird, not working in 3 different browsers. or when i switch to mobile data.



James Bond

1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3059487 5-Apr-2023 20:43
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

your image doesnt appear to load? have you set the permissions correctly?

 

 

 

 

it's off google photos.... try this

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75307 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3059489 5-Apr-2023 20:58
Send private message quote this post

It didn't work for me either, so I have downloaded and just dropped into the editor - it's now served from our server.

 

Permissions are a complicated thing on Google Photos. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 