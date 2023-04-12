Hi All,



I have a strange issue where my monitor goes black while the power light is still on. It happens randomly once or twice a day. Only way i can get it to turn back on is by removing the Display port cable or power cycling the monitor.



Computer is setup as High Power and no screensavers etc.



The graphics card and monitor both are new bought over Christmas.



I tried another cable and latest AMD firmware.



Event logs doesn't show anything so its not driver crash from what I can tell.



I have used DVI / VGA and never had this issue. Using HDMI is also fine so seems to be related to DP.



Any ideas?



