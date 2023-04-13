WyleECoyoteNZ

Hi all,

Having some periodic drama with Windows 11 not 'waking' from screen off after X time.

I currently have the settings as when plugged in, turn screen off after 30 minutes, and put the device to sleep after 3 hours.

PC is a relatively new build (in the last 3 months), running a Sapphire Pulse RX 6650 XT. All drivers are up-to-date. The screen itself is a AOC Q27G2S. PC is connected to screen via HDMi cable

Sometimes when the screen goes off, you can wiggle the mouse and it all comes back, but other times, it's a case of holding the power button, and shutting the whole thing down and starting again.

Anyone have any ideas what might be causing all of this?