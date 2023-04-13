Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Win 11 not coming back from Screen sleep
WyleECoyoteNZ

1011 posts

Uber Geek


#304207 13-Apr-2023 21:43
Hi all,

 

Having some periodic drama with Windows 11 not 'waking' from screen off after X time.

 

I currently have the settings as when plugged in, turn screen off after 30 minutes, and put the device to sleep after 3 hours.

 

PC is a relatively new build (in the last 3 months), running a Sapphire Pulse RX 6650 XT. All drivers are up-to-date. The screen itself is a AOC Q27G2S. PC is connected to screen via HDMi cable

 

 

 

Sometimes when the screen goes off, you can wiggle the mouse and it all comes back, but other times, it's a case of holding the power button, and shutting the whole thing down and starting again.

 

 

 

Anyone have any ideas what might be causing all of this?

 

 

gehenna
7660 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3063352 13-Apr-2023 21:50
Allow usb to stay awake in device manager?

WyleECoyoteNZ

1011 posts

Uber Geek


  #3063361 13-Apr-2023 22:08
gehenna:

 

Allow usb to stay awake in device manager?

 

 

Will give this a try. Both keyboard and mouse are wireless.

