I'm not an expert here so excuse what could be a stupid question.

Working away on my work laptop next to my home PC and all of a sudden it just died. Power off. I cannot turn it back on. No issue with power within the house. The power is plugged into the back and there's an orange switch to turn power on and off which is eluminated.

When I turn on the tower from the top nothing happens. There was LED lights on the tower which aren't running also either.

I'm thinking, my power supply is stuffed. It is about 10 years old, maybe 12...

Anything else it could be before I race out an buy a new one?