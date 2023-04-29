FieldMouse

For free, simple system and file back ups which is better EaseUS or Syncback
Personally, I use Veeam.
https://www.veeam.com/agent-for-windows-community-edition.html?ad=downloads
Have it set to backup my home server to the NAS nightly.
I used to mod another forum and the amount of spam we had from EaseUS was ridiculous. I'm never supporting them based on that.
I've used this as well, I found it very good.