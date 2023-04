I want to build a mid range gaming PC and am now thinking ofAMD Ryzen 5 5600X,PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB Fighter,Gigabyte B550M DS3H AC. I also want an internal DVD drive.

I'm looking at 3 cases:

Cooler Master MasterBox MB600L V2 Black With ODD SUPPORT ATX MidTower Gaming Case (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHACLM10601/Cooler-Master-MasterBox-MB600L-V2-Black-With-ODD-S)

Cooler Master Elite 500 MidTower PC Case with ODD CPU Support (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHACLM10508/Cooler-Master-Elite-500-MidTower-PC-Case-with-ODD)

be quiet Pure Base TG 600 Orange Mid Tower Case Tempered Glass (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHABQT6004/be-quiet-Pure-Base-TG-600-Orange-Mid-Tower-Case-Te)

Will any of the 3 cases actually work fine for me?

Also will a 450W PSU do the job just great or need a 500W one?

Any suggestions? TIA