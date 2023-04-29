I want to build a mid range gaming PC and am now thinking of CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Video Card PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB Fighter, Motherboard Gigabyte B550M DS3H AC. I also want an internal DVD drive.

 

 

 

I'm looking at 3 cases:

 

 

 

Will any of the 3 cases actually work fine for me?

 

 

 

Also will a 450W PSU do the job just great or need a 500W one?

 

 

 

Any suggestions? TIA