I'm looking at 3 cases:
- Cooler Master MasterBox MB600L V2 Black With ODD SUPPORT ATX MidTower Gaming Case (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHACLM10601/Cooler-Master-MasterBox-MB600L-V2-Black-With-ODD-S)
- Cooler Master Elite 500 MidTower PC Case with ODD CPU Support (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHACLM10508/Cooler-Master-Elite-500-MidTower-PC-Case-with-ODD)
- be quiet Pure Base TG 600 Orange Mid Tower Case Tempered Glass (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHABQT6004/be-quiet-Pure-Base-TG-600-Orange-Mid-Tower-Case-Te)
Will any of the 3 cases actually work fine for me?
Also will a 450W PSU do the job just great or need a 500W one?
Any suggestions? TIA