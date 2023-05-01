Hi all,

We have a pc from 2014 that's still doing a good job aside from the monitor just died and we put an SSD in it quite a while ago.

The graphics card on the PC is DVI and we want to output it to our old tv which has an hdmi input.

If I order this it should work?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABUGR10135/UGREEN-UG-10135-HDMI-to-DVI-cable-2M?qr=GShopping&gclid=CjwKCAjwo7iiBhAEEiwAsIxQESyW3XXSo-T6M2WWfkyha6mOky-5D8UeUUPyD66BA6FG6-ObWyy1oRoCDFYQAvD_BwE

Note: checked and saw DVI has no sound out but the PC does and we have speakers so should be ok sound wise.

Thanks!