Figured this was worth posting - pulled from a (near) brand new Acer. I can see these drives will all die an early death.
Stats from identical drive - what gives?
Power on count of 42 and start/stop count of 5831 don't make sense.
Maybe CrystalDiskInfo doesn't like the drive controller.
The main one to watch is the Reallocated Sector Count which is still zero.
That will bring down the health rating and show the drive is really on the way out.
paulgr:
WD drives with High Load Cycle are notorious for dying early. The actuator wears out leading to mechanical failure.