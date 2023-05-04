Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Questions about Password Managers
Rickles

2564 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304451 4-May-2023 23:26
Firstly, are the 'passwords' generated by the Manager available to be viewed by the owner/user?

 

Secondly, leading on from above, how does the generated password get placed in apps that may need it, e.g. Outlook email client?

Mehrts
780 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3072501 4-May-2023 23:37
1. Yes.

2. Depends. If you're talking about phone apps, then password managers can apply the credentials to these just like using a browser. I'm sure there are client apps which can run in the taskbar for example on Windows/MacOS

I use Bitwarden and it's a seamless experience across multiple devices and browsers/phone apps. Occasionally there will be one app that causes grief initially, but it's very rare.

I love being able to sign into anything using FaceID on the iPhone. It's much easier than trying to awkwardly type credentials in.

