Firstly, are the 'passwords' generated by the Manager available to be viewed by the owner/user?
Secondly, leading on from above, how does the generated password get placed in apps that may need it, e.g. Outlook email client?
1. Yes.
2. Depends. If you're talking about phone apps, then password managers can apply the credentials to these just like using a browser. I'm sure there are client apps which can run in the taskbar for example on Windows/MacOS
I use Bitwarden and it's a seamless experience across multiple devices and browsers/phone apps. Occasionally there will be one app that causes grief initially, but it's very rare.
I love being able to sign into anything using FaceID on the iPhone. It's much easier than trying to awkwardly type credentials in.