I'm planning on building a PC for some who use Archicad (25/26 and plans to use 27 by the end of the year, once released). Recommended GPU specs for Archicad 26 appear to 4GB VRAM DirectX 11, going up to 8 GB VRAM DirectX 11 for higher end stuff. Here's the kicker, where things get a bit 'muddy' for me. The person I'm building for also mentions wanting to use the Redshift rendering engine whose recommended GPU specs are "NVIDIA GPU with CUDA compute capability 7.0 or higher and 10 GB of VRAM or more. We recommend NVIDIA Quadro, Titan, or GeForce RTX GPU"

When they mention RTX cards, does that mean standard Nvidia RTX models, or the workstation specific models (previously Quadro?)

Would really appreciate any recommendations from anyone running similar Cad version/rendering engine. 😊