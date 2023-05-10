Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CPU Fan Error! In BIOS
#304506 10-May-2023 10:56
Any idea what's causing this error? 

  #3074449 10-May-2023 10:58
The most likely cause is the fan has developed a fault.  It may be spinning slowly or have stopped spinning due to wear and tear.  The fans have a speed sensor, so its possible this has stopped working.  The fan's plug may have worked its way loose from the motherboard.




  #3074450 10-May-2023 10:58
We don't have a crystal ball but seeing it states "CPU Fan Error" have you checked to see if the CPU fan is working? Is this a desktop PC or a laptop? Like, provide more information including troubleshooting you've done before asking here.




  #3074453 10-May-2023 11:08
Sorry I tried to add, I've just had a water cooler installed. Do I need to change anything in BIOS? 

 

 



  #3074459 10-May-2023 11:17
There will likely be an option in the bios to disable a failsafe for the CPU fan.

 

Not having a CPU fan running in an air-cooled system could be serious, so that's why the option is there to not start unless the fan is operating fine.




