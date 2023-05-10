Any idea what's causing this error?
The most likely cause is the fan has developed a fault. It may be spinning slowly or have stopped spinning due to wear and tear. The fans have a speed sensor, so its possible this has stopped working. The fan's plug may have worked its way loose from the motherboard.
We don't have a crystal ball but seeing it states "CPU Fan Error" have you checked to see if the CPU fan is working? Is this a desktop PC or a laptop? Like, provide more information including troubleshooting you've done before asking here.
Sorry I tried to add, I've just had a water cooler installed. Do I need to change anything in BIOS?
There will likely be an option in the bios to disable a failsafe for the CPU fan.
Not having a CPU fan running in an air-cooled system could be serious, so that's why the option is there to not start unless the fan is operating fine.
