Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingbest cloud storage space
beenz

606 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#304563 15-May-2023 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Hello

 

not sure what forum to post this in....

 

Looking for about 200-300gb of cloud storage space....Google seems quite expensive.

 

Any recommendations for reliable cloud storage space that is bettewr priced.

 

So much out there :) 

Create new topic
ANglEAUT
1837 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076324 15-May-2023 13:05
Send private message quote this post

  • Microsoft 365 gives you 1TB with an Office subscription.
  • Mega.nz
  • Host your own?
  • Amazon Glacier
  • Google Workspace Business gives you 2TB for NZ$ 18/m
  • Google One gives you 200GB for NS$50 per year

What is your use case & what do you consider expensive?

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
beenz

606 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3076370 15-May-2023 13:20
Send private message quote this post

All good..I have a ms 365 account..sortwd

timmmay
19215 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076371 15-May-2023 13:21
Send private message quote this post

Knowing what you're using it for is important. Constantly accessed file systems are quite different from archives that are rarely to never accessed.



beenz

606 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3076372 15-May-2023 13:23
Send private message quote this post

Using it for personal family photos...I have a MS 365 account so perfect

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 