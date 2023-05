Hi

I have had to replace one of my HP T630's that went faulty.

Purchased a HP EliteDesk 800 G1 DM that comes with a Windows 10 Digital License.

I want to install OMV6 on this system, but first want to backup/clone/preserve the Windows 10 system in case I want to revert to it at some future date.

What would you suggest as the best approach ?

Thanks and Regards