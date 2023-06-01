Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi hivemind,

I have a query I have been unable to answer. 

Let me preface this by saying I am not trying to be a cheapskate, I just think re-using hardware is a positive thing to do.

My current PC Specs are below:

 

  • CPU: 13900K
  • Cooler: H170I LCD
  • MOBO: Asus ROG Strix Z690 Gaming-E
  • RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum
  • PSU: Corsair AX860
  • SSD: 1TB 980 Pro
  • SSD: 2x 500GB SSD's
  • HDD: 1x 2TB WD Green Drive
  • Case: Lian Li Lancool iii

I have been offered one of those too good to be true situations (it's legit) to purchase a 4090.

Question: 

My query is, all I've read online tells me that this AX860 should work with the 4090, I am OPEN to purchasing a new one but when I had a quick look i found the below link:
Link: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/power-supplies/accessories/corsair-600w-pcie-50-12vhpwr-type-4-psu-power-cable

 

Would this work? Should I just purchase a new PSU and call it a day? 

Appreciate the guidance :)

your asking about using an adapter to connect the graphic card?

 

does the card not come with it?

 
 
 
 

Found this

 

https://forums.overclockers.com.au/threads/nvidia-geforce-rtx-40-series-rtx-4090-4080-4070ti-4070-discussion.1304714/page-224#post-19285352

 

specifically users rg144 comment on 9/01/2023. 

 

Looks like you should be all good.... at least on paper. 

 

If it is an OC 4090 you might want a new PSU. 

 

If the 4090 comes with the adapter you could just use that instead. 

 

 

 

my 2 cents, make sure you plug it in all the way AND when you think you have done that. 

 

Plug the cable in some more, warning for partial plug in. 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ig2px7ofKhQ

 

 

