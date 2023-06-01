Hi hivemind,



I have a query I have been unable to answer.



Let me preface this by saying I am not trying to be a cheapskate, I just think re-using hardware is a positive thing to do.



My current PC Specs are below:

CPU: 13900K

Cooler: H170I LCD

MOBO: Asus ROG Strix Z690 Gaming-E

RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum

PSU: Corsair AX860

SSD: 1TB 980 Pro

SSD: 2x 500GB SSD's

HDD: 1x 2TB WD Green Drive

Case: Lian Li Lancool iii

I have been offered one of those too good to be true situations (it's legit) to purchase a 4090.



Question:



My query is, all I've read online tells me that this AX860 should work with the 4090, I am OPEN to purchasing a new one but when I had a quick look i found the below link:

Link: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/power-supplies/accessories/corsair-600w-pcie-50-12vhpwr-type-4-psu-power-cable

Would this work? Should I just purchase a new PSU and call it a day?



Appreciate the guidance :)