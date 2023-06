Hi all,

I've upgraded my SSD to a 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus.

However when i check the drive info in Disk Management or Device Manager it shows up as a 1TB drive?

But when i view it in Samsung Magician or CrystalDisk (and in the BIOS) it shows as the correct 2TB drive.

Does anyone know why windows reports it like that? Is this anything to be concerned about?

It shows as having the correct 2TB of available space in Windows Explorer.

Thanks in advance