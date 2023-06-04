Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New build advice please
#305799 4-Jun-2023 17:52
Evening all,

 

I know little of the dark arts of PC building and suspect I will need to get Computer Lounge to build this (for reasons which will become apparent). I'm just trying to work out a sensible price/performance matrix and interested in people's thoughts. There might be some terrible obvious idiocy in the spec that I'm too dim to see, so feel free to save me!

 

Usage: relatively light gaming from the kids (mostly, ahem), general PC stuff i.e.Office, and getting connected to Citrix Remote Desktop, Roon and Tidal, no need for video or photo editing. We are a mainly Mac family and tend to use laptops for other stuff. Current PC is an elderly Dell SFF 9020 with an i5 3570 and a GTX1050 card so the only way is up :-) games tend to be FIFA, City Skylines with loads of mods, Civ 6, Skywalker Saga, Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons etc and some really old stuff (AoE, Battlefront)

 

No need for KB/mice/display etc and have a couple of big old HDDs pulled from a NAS to do local backup.

 

So needs to fit in this case:https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/fractal-design-north 

 

This is the key thing as it receives official blessing from the CFO. Everything else is secondary! As far as I can see only CL stock this model in white in NZ, hence they get the gig. 

 

Currently that's with:

 

Ryzen 7 5700X

 

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Elite AX mobo

 

32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200

 

Corsair MP600 GS 1Tb NVMe M.2

 

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 OC 12G 2.0

 

Fractal Design ION GOLD 850

 

That's a not inconsiderable 2832.99.

 

I will be passing through UK and Texas in September so while I can't bring back big stuff I could pick up RAM and GPU etc in the US from Amazon/Newegg or whoever but would need a reliable seller as difficult to return if problems. While parts were once cheap in the UK everything is now so expensive over there that the prices are almost exactly those in NZ...So one option would be just to slip the old GTX1050 in pending an upgrade further down the track (assuming PSU cables all good). There will be no need for overclocking, RGB lighting and wifi not required. Quiet would be good as the current machine sounds like a small helicopter under FIFA or Skywalker Saga load (and often hangs if pushed hard). 

 

What's the feeling about the above? It's significantly over my "internal budget" (roughly 2k) but I'd like to get something that will be upgradeable very slowly over time (the Dell is all proprietary PSUs and mobos and can do little to no more).

 

Thanks in advance for thoughts and sorry for the long post!

 

  #3084871 4-Jun-2023 19:11
For the type of use you are looking at go for a B550 motherboard with a Ryzen 5600 (non-X variant)

You’ll save a ton of money and have a very well performing machine. I’d also consider a Radeon GPU if you don’t need NVDIA features like raytracing and NVENC encoder. You’ll get more performance for less money.

The RX 6750XT is really well priced for what it is but an RTX 6650XT will be great as well for $150 less and probably do all you need

 
 
 
 

  #3084874 4-Jun-2023 19:18
Thanks, that's just the kind of thing I need to know :-)

 

Stock available for:

 

XFX Radeon RX7600 Speedster 8Gb QICK308 or SWFT210

 

Never heard of them...

 

Otherwise looks like only GeForce cards in stock.

 

Can get the price down to 2178.99 with those specs, so that's a win

 

cheers

 

b

 

 

 

 




  #3084879 4-Jun-2023 19:32
I assume you know Cities Skylines 2 Is coming?

 

If that is a key game for you, might be worth holding off to see system spec needs?




  #3084880 4-Jun-2023 19:33
Counter argument, PB Tech, have a decent sale on. Maybe go DDR5 RAM & AM5 chipset ?

 

Gigabyte B650M DS3H MATX For AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM36503/Gigabyte-B650M-DS3H-MATX-For-AMD-Ryzen-7000-Series

 

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD07700X/AMD-Ryzen-7-7700X-CPU-8-Core--16-Thread---Max-Boos

 

G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 32GB DDR5 Desktop RAM Kit

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK11524/GSKILL-Ripjaws-S5-32GB-DDR5-Desktop-RAM-Kit---Blac

 

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7600 Gaming 8GB GDDR6

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGASAP27600/Sapphire-PULSE-AMD-Radeon-RX-7600-Gaming-8GB-GDDR6

 

NZXT C Series V2 850W Power Supply

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUNZX1850/NZXT-C-Series-V2-850W-Power-Supply-80-Plus-Gold

 

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-M2-NVMe-Internal-SSD-PCIe-40

 

 

 

 

 

All of the above game in at $1,950. Noting that the PB sale ends in a day.

  #3084882 4-Jun-2023 19:40
Interesting... but I suspect the chances of me stuffing up repeatedly doing DIY into the case is not insignificant vs CL doing it for me! I'm assuming they will tidy up cabling etc pretty well and save me a few days of troubleshooting when I turn on my build and nothing happens...

 

Wimp that I am!

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

  #3084930 4-Jun-2023 19:43
Hmm - it's my eldest who's the Skylines fan. Will ask him what he knows...

 

cheers

 

b

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

