Think my home server (old desktop) is happy in the garage...... guess I better keep eye out for condensation however :D
Guess you can let the fans go full noise in the garage? :)
gehenna:
Guess you can let the fans go full noise in the garage? :)
Only has 3 fans total I think inc CPU. :) Maybe 4...cant remember if I installed one at the front or not.
Its pretty quiet anyway being an old desktop :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Server : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500
Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti
richms:
My switches in the shed got really rusty around the fan vents from the temperature swings, makes me worried about my NAS etc out there now. Really should get a cabinet that can keep them warm.
All my gear is in the garage.... not had any issues (touch wood) so far. No cabinet, just sitting on a shelf in the corner.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Server : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500
Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti