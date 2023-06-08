Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home server CPU temp

#305850 8-Jun-2023 09:28
Think my home server (old desktop) is happy in the garage...... guess I better keep eye out for condensation however :D

 

 

 




  #3086436 8-Jun-2023 10:32
Guess you can let the fans go full noise in the garage? :)

 
 
 
 

  #3086440 8-Jun-2023 11:11
My switches in the shed got really rusty around the fan vents from the temperature swings, makes me worried about my NAS etc out there now. Really should get a cabinet that can keep them warm.




  #3086443 8-Jun-2023 11:28
gehenna:

 

Guess you can let the fans go full noise in the garage? :)

 

 

Only has 3 fans total I think inc CPU. :) Maybe 4...cant remember if I installed one at the front or not.

 

Its pretty quiet anyway being an old desktop :)




  #3086445 8-Jun-2023 11:29
richms:

 

My switches in the shed got really rusty around the fan vents from the temperature swings, makes me worried about my NAS etc out there now. Really should get a cabinet that can keep them warm.

 

 

All my gear is in the garage.... not had any issues (touch wood) so far. No cabinet, just sitting on a shelf in the corner.

 

 




