Does anyone know if those can be run with no cloud access, management, or anything else? Ideally the only access, and only requirement to use it, should be a web interface on the local LAN.
Does anyone know if those can be run with no cloud access, management, or anything else? Ideally the only access, and only requirement to use it, should be a web interface on the local LAN.
Synology does offer a ton of cloud based services all of which you can disable and not use. In fact - on setup - none of them are installed and its up to you to configure external access if this is required otherwise it will just be all local.
I also know you can set firewall rules on some of them to block Internet access, but given that they all advertise how easy it is to get in and out no matter what I want to make sure that it really cuts off everything, not just "everything but the cloud management system, and the backup access, and the file sharing, and the ...".
Jiriteach:
Synology does offer a ton of cloud based services all of which you can disable and not use. In fact - on setup - none of them are installed and its up to you to configure external access if this is required otherwise it will just be all local.
Good to know, thanks! Amazon AU has a DS120j for $164 with free shipping and the 220j for $239 which offers the option of redundancy, so I might get one of those.