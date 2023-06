I'm helping out a friend who has a small business that stores PII and wants to store it locally rather than anywhere cloud-based. My suggestion was to buy a second-hand NAS off Trademe and use that, for example this Netgear RN31200 for $169 , other options are older Synology and QNAP boxes, but they all make a big deal about how they're cloud-tied and cloud-managed and you can access your data from anywhere, which is the exact opposite of what's desired.

Does anyone know if those can be run with no cloud access, management, or anything else? Ideally the only access, and only requirement to use it, should be a web interface on the local LAN.