Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingCheap NAS that isn't tied to the cloud

neb

neb

8365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#305960 16-Jun-2023 20:49
Send private message quote this post

I'm helping out a friend who has a small business that stores PII and wants to store it locally rather than anywhere cloud-based. My suggestion was to buy a second-hand NAS off Trademe and use that, for example this Netgear RN31200 for $169, other options are older Synology and QNAP boxes, but they all make a big deal about how they're cloud-tied and cloud-managed and you can access your data from anywhere, which is the exact opposite of what's desired.

 

 

Does anyone know if those can be run with no cloud access, management, or anything else? Ideally the only access, and only requirement to use it, should be a web interface on the local LAN.

Create new topic
Jiriteach
928 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090858 16-Jun-2023 20:51
Send private message quote this post

Synology does offer a ton of cloud based services all of which you can disable and not use. In fact - on setup - none of them are installed and its up to you to configure external access if this is required otherwise it will just be all local.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
everettpsycho
523 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3090859 16-Jun-2023 20:53
Send private message quote this post

If you want cheap and cheerful but definitely not cloud connected any old second hand pc can probably handle the likes of freenas or truenas. It's not that complex to set up a basic file share with a couple of drives shoved inside for basic useand if you don't go installing other apps it definitely won't be off hosting in the cloud.

neb

neb

8365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090863 16-Jun-2023 21:02
Send private message quote this post

If it was my own system... actually my own system is running XigmaNAS, but this is for a non-geek so a plug-and-play box would be preferred.

 

 

I also know you can set firewall rules on some of them to block Internet access, but given that they all advertise how easy it is to get in and out no matter what I want to make sure that it really cuts off everything, not just "everything but the cloud management system, and the backup access, and the file sharing, and the ...".



neb

neb

8365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090866 16-Jun-2023 21:06
Send private message quote this post

Jiriteach:

Synology does offer a ton of cloud based services all of which you can disable and not use. In fact - on setup - none of them are installed and its up to you to configure external access if this is required otherwise it will just be all local.

 

 

Good to know, thanks! Amazon AU has a DS120j for $164 with free shipping and the 220j for $239 which offers the option of redundancy, so I might get one of those.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 