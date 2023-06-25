Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I am in the market for a new monitor or two, to replace the Samsung 24' 1290x1200's I have. I'm stuck between either 2x27 4k monitors, or even possibly going to a single 32" 4k. 

 

However to really decide, I was hoping to test a couple in store (sit at a desk) and try them, but it seems that PB Tech who I thought would be best for this, barely even have display models, let alone ones I can try in store.

 

Are there any stores that people would recommend for this?

 

 

 

Side note, I am stuck as to whether my workflow would be majorly impacted by going down to a single 32. I've used dual monitors for 10+ years, but a 32 is massive, so won't fit two on my desk.

Instead of two 24" monitors why not a single 49" curved monitor? It is slightly less wide than two 24" monitors but with less cables, a single stand, and perfect alignment.

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Instead of two 24" monitors why not a single 49" curved monitor? It is slightly less wide than two 24" monitors but with less cables, a single stand, and perfect alignment.

 

 

 

 

Good question - I discounted this as the PPI is not much better than what I currently have. (93ppi vs 108ppi or so). and those that are better on hte PPI front are like $2k+

