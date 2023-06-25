I am in the market for a new monitor or two, to replace the Samsung 24' 1290x1200's I have. I'm stuck between either 2x27 4k monitors, or even possibly going to a single 32" 4k.

However to really decide, I was hoping to test a couple in store (sit at a desk) and try them, but it seems that PB Tech who I thought would be best for this, barely even have display models, let alone ones I can try in store.

Are there any stores that people would recommend for this?

Side note, I am stuck as to whether my workflow would be majorly impacted by going down to a single 32. I've used dual monitors for 10+ years, but a 32 is massive, so won't fit two on my desk.