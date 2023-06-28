Hey guys, so I've using Logitech Z506 speakers, and I got a new mobo (z690 aorus elite ax) not realising it has a digital optical port (S/PDIF Out) on it.
What can I get so I can use my speakers with my new mobo?
Does it have optical out on the back or just on the MB?
- https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z690-AORUS-ELITE-AX-rev-1x
Ah it has optical out but the Z506 only has 6 ch RCA In
