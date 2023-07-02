Computer Lounge have Cable Mod ones, but most comments on the reviews are they work fine but are very stiff and can be awkward in a small case. I can appreciate this with my current lian li 011 mid case - the psu cables are quite snug already. They don't seem to sell the other cable mod, more flexible cables, as on the CM website. PB Tech have a brand called GGPC, which I think they use on their PC's they sell. Anyone have experience with these? Are they decent?
If anyone has any other idea's or knows of other brands / suppliers, would be much appreciated.
Cheers.