I am looking to get some extension cables for my PC, to replace the two 8 pins (the gpu) and the 24 pin (mobo) as the stock one with the power supply are bulky and just look messy.

Computer Lounge have Cable Mod ones, but most comments on the reviews are they work fine but are very stiff and can be awkward in a small case. I can appreciate this with my current lian li 011 mid case - the psu cables are quite snug already. They don't seem to sell the other cable mod, more flexible cables, as on the CM website. PB Tech have a brand called GGPC, which I think they use on their PC's they sell. Anyone have experience with these? Are they decent?

If anyone has any other idea's or knows of other brands / suppliers, would be much appreciated.

Cheers.