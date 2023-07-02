Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing PC extention cable reccomendations.
CrushKill

105 posts

Master Geek


#306167 2-Jul-2023 15:42
I am looking to get some extension cables for my PC, to replace the two 8 pins (the gpu) and the 24 pin (mobo) as the stock one with the power supply are bulky and just look messy.

 

 

Computer Lounge have Cable Mod ones, but most comments on the reviews are they work fine but are very stiff and can be awkward in a small case. I can appreciate this with my current lian li 011 mid case - the psu cables are quite snug already. They don't seem to sell the other cable mod, more flexible cables, as on the CM website. PB Tech have a brand called GGPC, which I think they use on their PC's they sell. Anyone have experience with these? Are they decent?

 

 

If anyone has any other idea's or knows of other brands / suppliers, would be much appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers.

richms
26198 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3098720 2-Jul-2023 16:57
All the aftermarket ones seem to have the braiding on them which makes them much less flexible, but people want that for aesthetics.

 

Back when I did my last small form factor build, I had a non modular PSU and the cables were too long so I opened it up and shortened them to exactly what I needed and removed all the pointless sata ones. Only took a couple of hours all up and much neater than the mess of modular cables that most people seem to have that just gets bundled and stuffed into a gap at the bottom of the case.




Richard rich.ms

