Will this M.2 SSD work with this motherboard?
#306181 3-Jul-2023 12:04
I purchased the ADATA SU650 512GB M.2 Internal SSD for my Raspberry Pi, to work with a Argon One M.2 SSD case.

 

What I'm wondering is if it will work in my Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AX motherboard in the second M.2 slot. I figure I'll put it in there and run some tests, make sure it's working properly, as I don't know how to run that kind of check on Linux. I have software that will write to the whole disk, then read it back, to check it's working reliably. I don't mind that it will put a small amount of wear on the SSD to run the test.

 

The SSD is "M. 2 2280 SATA III M+B Keys"

 

The motherboard supports "1 x M.2 connector (M2B_SB), integrated in the Chipset, supporting Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 SSDs".

 

 

 

My reading suggests that the SSD supports both M and B keys, and the motherboard supports M keys, both support 2280, so it should work. Is that correct? I don't want to try to fit it and break the motherboard or the SSD.

  #3099026 3-Jul-2023 13:09
with m2 drives, there are 2 things you need, the key type - ie m or b or m/b and then there are 2 type, either NVMe or SATA, look ing at the drive, it the SATA version, so your mother needs to support SATA m.2 drives, looking at the spec it say 

 

 

 

1 x M.2 connector (M2A_CPU), integrated in the CPU, supporting Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 SSDs:
- 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen™ processors support SATA and PCIe 4.0 x4/x2 SSDs
- 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Graphics processors support SATA and PCIe 3.0 x4/x2 SSDs
1 x M.2 connector (M2B_SB), integrated in the Chipset, supporting Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 SSDs:

 

 

 

I think the M.2 connector (M2A_CPU) is the NVMe type, and 1 x M.2 connector (M2B_SB) is the SATA type, so your motherboard can have 1 NVMe and 1 SATA M.2 type drives in it.

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3099031 3-Jul-2023 13:16
Nice, thanks bagheera. I already have an NVMe SSD in the A slot, so it sounds like this other slower SSD will be fine in the second slot. Thanks again 😀

