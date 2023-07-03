I purchased the ADATA SU650 512GB M.2 Internal SSD for my Raspberry Pi, to work with a Argon One M.2 SSD case.

What I'm wondering is if it will work in my Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AX motherboard in the second M.2 slot. I figure I'll put it in there and run some tests, make sure it's working properly, as I don't know how to run that kind of check on Linux. I have software that will write to the whole disk, then read it back, to check it's working reliably. I don't mind that it will put a small amount of wear on the SSD to run the test.

The SSD is "M. 2 2280 SATA III M+B Keys"

The motherboard supports "1 x M.2 connector (M2B_SB), integrated in the Chipset, supporting Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 SSDs".

My reading suggests that the SSD supports both M and B keys, and the motherboard supports M keys, both support 2280, so it should work. Is that correct? I don't want to try to fit it and break the motherboard or the SSD.