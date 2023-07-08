Hi



When I have my PC connected to my TV via the AVR (Integra DTR 40.7) and skipping forward in the video playing fullscreen it causes the PC to crash & fully shutdown, no BSOD, nothing in the event logs, just full system shutdown, have to toggle PSU switch sometimes to get it to turn back on.

Integra DTR 40.7 is on the latest firmware

LG 4K TV is on latest firmware

Running latest Nvidia Drivers (might try some older drivers soon).

Using MPC-HC - latest version (both stable and dev versions cause the issues)

Any ideas what would be causing this?

I can get it to happen 100% of the time with a particular video.

The PC doesn't crash when connected to two other monitors I've tested via HDMI, nor when connected directly to the tv.

Full system specs in my signature.

Thanks