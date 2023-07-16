Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
All-in-one computer advise
#306365 16-Jul-2023 16:39
As in the heading need some advise. Looking for a computer for the son to use. Will be used for business tasks, xero, email etc. Not gaming. Have found this one at Noel leemings "Lenovo 27" FHD IdeaCentre 3 Intel Core i5-1135G7 8GB RAM 256GB SSD 1TB Windows 11 All-In-One Desktop" $1598 until Tuesday. More concerned with reliability and durability over being able to upgrade.

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/lenovo-27-fhd-ideacentre-3-intel-core-i5-1135g7-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-1tb-windows-11-all-in-one-desktop/N215820.html

So what do people think about these? Another options?


Cheers


Mike

  #3104823 16-Jul-2023 17:21
Any reason it needs to be an All in One?

Repairing or doing any sort of maintenance is a bit of a tough one.



Any reason not to get something ex-lease and have a monitor?


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXWKSLEN911/Lenovo-Think-Center-M910s-A-Grade-Off-Lease-Intel


Example of ex lease


 
 
 
 

  #3104824 16-Jul-2023 17:24
Seems light on RAM - it's enough but not generous ( I'd like at least 16 GB in any new machine I buy).

 

The CPU is two generations old already and came out almost 3 years ago. I don't know if that age is reflected in this machine being a bargain.

 

The CGA is on your side if you're concerned about reliability. And why concerned about durability? Are you going to be moving it around?

 

In general the AIO is very convenient - I have an old one I keep in the garage for looking stuff up and it's a nice and tidy package.




  #3104831 16-Jul-2023 18:21
Looking at a AIO because it is tidier. But that ex-lease machine looks interesting. So next question would be which monitor to buy. Thoughts on the MSI Pro MP241X 24" FHD Monitor @ $159?



  #3104832 16-Jul-2023 18:24
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXWKSLEN911/Lenovo-Think-Center-M910s-A-Grade-Off-Lease-Intel



 

 

 

Won't run Windows 11. W10 goes End of life in 2025 which will be here before you know it. 

  #3104833 16-Jul-2023 18:28
AIO is nice space wise etc, but soon as something fails, you lose the whole thing while a fix is done.

 

What about something like a NUC + decent screen if space is an issue ?

 

 




  #3104846 16-Jul-2023 19:42
Mike61: Looking at a AIO because it is tidier. But that ex-lease machine looks interesting. So next question would be which monitor to buy. Thoughts on the MSI Pro MP241X 24" FHD Monitor @ $159?


If your son will be doing any text/data entry work I would probably go for a different type of LCD monitor,
Something like this
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM123240/Samsung-LS24C310E-24-FHD-IPS-Monitor-1920x1080---7

There are three types of monitors, the MSI one is a VA,
I have one and I like it but it isn't as clear for text as the ips monitors.

There are loads of tiny ex lease PC's. A lot of them are small and tidy form factor.
I would recommend looking at the PB Tech ones to see if there are any that fit the bill, like the one I linked.
I would recommend getting at least 16gb of ram.

On the windows 11 vs windows 10 thing, I haven't even throught about that yet tbh.
Windows 11 still isn't in a good enough state for me, so take that for what you will

But I personally don't see the point of paying more money an upgrade path for it yet.
But valid point to consider, maybe something to think about

It's just that for an AIO PC you are paying a premium for its form factor.
If you don't need one, lots of range of small favour PC's that can work out cheaper for you.

