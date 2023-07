Hey all,

My PC started making this high pitched 'whirring' noise on startup.

Here's a video of the sound

It happens only occasionally and only during start up.

I believe it may be linked to the case fan as the noise usually goes away once the rear exhaust fan starts spinning.

Does anyone know what the cause of this is and how to resolve it?

It's only started happening since I updated the BIOS.

Thanks in advance